Bette J. Christenson, Willmar, MN, passed away at St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Bette Joanne Lloyd was born February 28, 1933, in Quanah, Texas. She spent her childhood in Chicago, IL and Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Hillcrest Academy where she received Jesus Christ as her Savior and fell in love with another student, Jeffry M. Christenson. They were married in 1952 and lived in various towns in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota as Jeff pursued his education and their family grew. They settled in Fergus Falls in 1969 where they resided until Jeff’s passing in 2014. Bette used her skills as a homemaker to create beauty inside and outside her home. She prepared delicious meals for her family and friends that always included dessert! Once all her children were in school, Bette worked as a Resident Aid at the Fergus Falls State Hospital until her retirement. An assortment of dachshunds were a source of pleasure and companionship for both Bette and Jeff for several decades. Bette is survived by her 5 children: Barbara (Mike) Ysteboe, San Antonio, TX; Linda (Mark) Skrien, Brooklyn Park, MN; Jeffry Jr. (Amy) Christenson, Underwood, MN; Jon (Brenda) Christenson, Wishek, ND; and Pamela (Gerry) Makela, Raymond, MN; 11 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Don) Huntington, Hopkins, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jeff; granddaughter, Brooke Ysteboe, grandson-in law, Terry Clapp and great-grandson, Reece Clapp.
Burial will take place at Stiklestad Lutheran Church, Doran, MN, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. A Time of Remembrance is planned for Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Inspiration Point Christian Camp & Retreat Center, 16157 Co Hwy 65, Vining, MN 56588.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone