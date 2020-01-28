Betty A. Bergerud, 68, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Monday January 27, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.

Interment: Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Bergerud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.