Betty Ann (Hoff) Bergerud, 68, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Monday January 27, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Betty was born in Fergus Falls on October 26, 1951, to Alvin Norman Hoff and Laura Bernice (Mellan) Hoff. She grew up on a rural farm south of Fergus Falls in Aastad Township. She attended eight years of country school; she was the only one in her class. She then went to high school in Fergus Falls where she graduated from in 1969. From there she attended Moorhead State and graduated from there in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in social service. She was a social worker at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls until her retirement in 2006.
She was united in marriage to James Bergerud in 1975, they had three children, Jesse, Erica and Rachel, whom she always put first.
Betty was a very kind soul, she liked to visit, everyone loved her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her three granddaughters, nearly every day at Grandma’s Daycare. She loved flowers, reading, watching “Jeopardy,” and playing Words with Friends. She was very good at it too! She enjoyed traveling, vacationing with family and often talked about her trip to Europe with her daughters. She loved going to community concert series in the area. She was also a member of the “Sons of Norway.” She also enjoyed her slow walks with her little white dog, Benji, around the neighborhood while greeting other dogs and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Laura Hoff.
Betty is survived by her special friend, Larry Soronen of Fergus Falls; three children, Jesse Bergerud (Leah Listrom) of Fergus Falls, Erica Bergerud (Jason Kirchner) of Dalton, and Rachel Bergerud (Jeff Engelstad) of Underwood; granddaughters, Daidre Scott, Sophie Engelstad, and Aubree Kirchner; one brother, Roger (Mary) Hoff of Milbank, South Dakota; two nieces, Jennifer (Tim) Brown and Melissa (Dan) Stephany and their families, also extended family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
