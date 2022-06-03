Betty Ann (Gladback) Eckert, age 91, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, May 15, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, MN.
Betty was born on November 13, 1930 to John Bernard and Lillian (Lillis) Gladback in Dead Lake Township. She grew up on a farm and attended country school. She also attended Perham High School, but did not graduate. She did later in life obtain her GED and planned to go to Nursing School.
On May 16, 1948, she married William Erwin Eckert at Richville Methodist Church. They moved to Fergus Falls in 1949 and both worked at the State Hospital. The couple had three children, Colleen Ann born in 1949, Baby girl Eckert born in 1956, and Patrick Grover in 1958.
Betty worked many jobs in Fergus Falls. She was a sales clerk at a hardware store, secretary at the monument company, and also secretary at Grace United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the United Women, sang in the church choir, and was a member of the ladies VFW Auxiliary.
Betty was a friend and mentor to everyone. Her mission in life was her faith, caring for her family and friends. After Williams death in 1995, she spent her days baking, reading, gardening, restoring old furniture, traveling, and going to dances. She loved the polka.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, William; three sisters, Audrey, Roma, and Phyllis, and a brother, Milo.
Survivors include her daughter, Colleen (Donald) LeRoy and her son, Patrick (Darlene) Eckert all of Fergus Falls; three grandchildren, Shon, Kelley, and Daniel; six great-grandchildren, Garrett, Connor, Cameryn, Carsyn, Harrison, and Bailee; one great-great-granddaughter, Emersyn Grace, and four brothers, Orval, Edwin, Richard, and Dwayne Gladback.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Celebration of Life: 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Lee Kantonen
Interment: Richville Cemetery, Richville, MN at a later date
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
