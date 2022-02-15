Betty Muilenburg Hess was born May 29, 1924 in Hawarden, Iowa and died on February 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Cornelia (Van der Meer) Muilenburg, husband Byron, son Marcus, and sister Mary. Betty was raised in Iowa, and married Byron Hess, whom she met while working in Alaska. She graduated from the University of South Dakota and received an MS in English and Reading from Moorhead State University. While living in Fergus Falls, MN, she was the Reading Director for the school district and was active at First Lutheran Church. Following her retirement, Betty moved to St. Paul where she was active at Augustana Lutheran Church. She was a 50-Year member of PEO, a Thursday Club member, a docent at the Minnesota Museum of American Art, and worked with the SE Asian Refugee Resettlement Program. Always in pursuit of new ideas and knowledge, she thrived by learning, loved art, and traveled extensively; often with her companion Lowell Larson of California and Spicer, MN. A private memorial service has been held. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth (John) Tillmanns, Carrie (Jay) Zack, Mary Hess (Stephen Behling), grandchildren Katherine Erstad, Markus Tillmanns, David Zack, Elizabeth French, Jonathan Hess, Lydia and Caroline Behling-Hess, and six great-grandchildren. She will be interred this spring at Westlawn Cemetery in Orange City, Iowa, where her husband and four generations of her family are buried. Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association, Augustana Lutheran Church in West St. Paul, or the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone