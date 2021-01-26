Betty Johnson

Betty Elaine Johnson (nee Schroeder), formerly of Pelican Rapids, died peacefully on January 13, 2021, in Amery, Wisconsin. She was 93.
Betty is survived by her children: Stephanie Hagen-Johnson (David M. Hagen) of Moorhead, and Sun City West, Arizona; Craig (Jane Edmister) Johnson of Amery, Wisconsin, and their children Paula (Peter) Tonn and their sons, Levi and Greg, of Lodi, Wisconsin; Laura (Stuart) Radde and their daughters, June and Maeve, of Minneapolis; Christopher (Justine Mueller) Johnson and their sons, Cole and Cameron of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Steven (Beth Hoback) Johnson of Hudson, Wisconsin, and their children, Elaina of Minneapolis, Carter of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Andrew of St. Paul.
Her sister, Margaret Vawter of Twin Falls, Idaho, brother-in-law, Luther Johnson of Stephen, and many other relatives and friends of the family also remember Betty’s life.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, a private memorial service will be held Saturday January 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Amery, Wisconsin for immediate family only. A video recording of the service will be available on the church website later the same day. To access, please click on the following link: flcamery.org/videoprint?sapurl=Lys4Mm1wL2xiL21zLytiOTM1amtwP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==.
Condolences and inquiries may be sent to www.williamsonwhite.com/obits, Amery, Wisconsin. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the giver’s choice. Interment will be next to her husband, Carl, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, at an undetermined date. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.