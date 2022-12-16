Betty Lou Sterling

Betty Lou Rosemond Erickson Sterling passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at her home in Battle Lake, MN surrounded by family.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?