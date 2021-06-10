Betty Jean (Hardenberg) Nelson, 69, of Dalton, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, after a 29-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 202, Our Savior’s - Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton.
The Rev. Paul Synder will officiate.
A private family burial will be held.
Memorials are preferred to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation for Research or Our Savior’s Ten Mile Lake Church.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
