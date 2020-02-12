Betty Ness, 89 of Ashby died Monday, February 10, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Ness was born on July 5, 1930, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Frederick and Amy (Gustafson) Anderson. She attended country school in Clitherall through eighth grade and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1948.
Betty and Eldred Ness were married on December 20, 1951. They lived at different locations until 1969, when they purchased their farm in St. Olaf Township. She was a homemaker and worked alongside Eldred operating the family farm. Betty enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, feeding birds, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, quilting, baking, cooking and was known for her homemade jelly and jams. Betty loved her family and was always happy when everyone was together. Sundays were always spent with the entire family together on the farm. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and spent countless hours reading to them and playing board games. Betty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by five children, Bruce Ness of Dalton, Susan (Michael) Merten of Alexandria, Judy (Michael) Grecco, Larry (Konie) Ness and Daniel (Andrea) Ness all of Ashby; two sons-in-law, Steve (Eva) Lepisto of Virginia and John Petersen of Battle Lake; 12 grandchildren, Lacey Ness, Megan (Adam) Barker, Ryan (Amber) Ness, Allison Grecco, Haley Ness, Ashley Ness, Emily (Hunter) Airhart, Chelsy (J.P.) Moe, Walker Merten, Riley Grecco, Josey Ness, and Jasmine Lepisto; three great-grandchildren on the way; sister, Edie Golden of Denver, Colorado; brother, Roy Anderson of Milton, Florida; and by numerous relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldred; two daughters, Marcia Lepisto and Cheryl Petersen; grandson, Jacob Ness; and by three sisters, Alice, Mary and Helen, and two brothers, Joel and Andrew.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ashby, with visitation two hours prior to the service.
The Rev. Jerry Peterson will officiate.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery of rural Ashby.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Ashby.
Condolences:Glendenilson.com.