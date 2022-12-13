Betty D. Nettestad, 90, Dilworth, MN, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Serenity Assisted Living, Dilworth.
Betty Delores Toso was born May 15, 1932, to Alfred and Clara (Froslie) Toso in Rothsay, MN. She attended a rural one-room school until high school. Betty graduated in 1950 from Pelican Rapids High School. She met her future husband, Ole Nettestad, at a Pelican Rapids High School basketball game. They were married in August 1951, in South Immanuel Lutheran Church near Pelican Rapids. They resided in Sabin, MN, owning and operating the Crowbar. They were blessed with three girls, Vicki, Cheryl and Kimberly.
At an early age, Betty became a widow and moved to Moorhead, MN. She demonstrated great faith and resolve in providing for her family. Her caring personality fit well while she worked as a secretary for an elementary school, church, and lastly as an admittance clerk for St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo, ND.
Betty’s greatest passion was being with her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always had an open seat at the table for them. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Betty had a green thumb with her flowers and loved to entertain. She was famous for her Norwegian meatballs, her meat and cheese tray, and the ever-present glass of wine!
For the last 30 years, Betty lived with macular degeneration. This daunting diagnosis did not diminish her bright spirit and vibrant sense of humor.
Betty will be remembered and deeply missed by her three daughters, Vicki (Mark) Marthaler, Cheryl (Blaine) Nerby, and Kim (John) Erickson; grandchildren, Tony (Laura) Marthaler, Andy (Tonya) Marthaler, Kristi (Nate) Schwandt, Nathan (Lea) Nerby, Kelly (Nate) Mead, Adam Erickson, and Isaac (Rachel) Erickson; great-grandchildren, Betty and Lily Marthaler, Matthew Blair, Logan and Jackson Velaski, Jamesen and Nick Schwandt, Maia and Joe Nerby, Jacen and Maddie Mead, and Luke and Emma Erickson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, MN, and Hospice of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND.
Celebration of Life for Betty will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10AM in Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sabin, MN.
