Betty Jane Renstrom, 92, of Elbow Lake, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a recording of Betty’s service available the following day on her memorial page at ericksonsmithfh.com.
Betty will be laid to rest next to Harland at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Arrangements by Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
Please visit www.ericksonsmithfh.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Betty’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Renstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.