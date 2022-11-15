Betty Elaine Schwankl, 96, passed away peacefully at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, ND, surrounded by loved ones, on November 12, 2022.
Betty was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota on January 7, 1926 to Martha (Kopplemann) and Herb Johnson. At age 18, she married Bill Schwankl shortly before he left to co-pilot a B-24 bomber in World War II. Once home from the war, the two settled in Minneapolis, then in Fergus Falls, MN where they raised their four children. Their later years were spent at Pickerel Lake near Underwood, enjoying sunsets and the sound of loons. Bill and Betty were married for 55 years before his death in 1999. She later moved to Palm Desert full time where she and Bill had wintered and enjoyed golf and dancing together. Although living independently in California in her later years, she was assisted in care by her daughter Julie until August of 2021 when she moved to Fargo. For the last 16 months, Betty enjoyed living independently at Bethany Retirement Living on University Drive. The family would like to thank the staff for their loving and compassionate care.
Betty was a great cook, baker, seamstress, quilter, painter and master gardener. Always an avid reader, she also became tech savvy in her later years. She had a sweet tooth and especially enjoyed fine chocolate. There was always a stash to share with others. She followed politics and was an advocate for women’s rights. An interest in current events and the news led her to follow CNN and NPR on a regular basis. Betty maintained her grace and religious faith until the end. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her unending love and devotion to her family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her spouse, her parents, and her siblings: Dr. Ray Johnson, Dr. Herbert Johnson, and Mary Finkel, sister-in-law, brother-in-laws, and several cousins. Betty is survived by her sister-in-law Loie Johnson, her four children and their spouses: John and Karen Schwankl (Otter Tail Lake, MN), Nancy Carson (Seattle, WA), Julie Chandler (Palm Desert, CA), and Bill and Elizabeth Schwankl (Fargo, ND). She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Jason, Jill, Elizabeth, Kimber, Tyler, and Adam, and her three great-granddaughters: Elyse, Saro, and Stella, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held next July 1, 2023 at 2pm at Amor Zion Lutheran Church near Battle Lake, MN. In the meantime, please enjoy a chocolate truffle for Betty and for a glorious life well lived.
