Betty Jane Seastedt was born on March 5, 1927 in Willmar, MN to Harold and Estelle (Galiford) Forsberg. She entered Heaven on December 29, 2022, from Woodland Lodge, Fergus Falls, with her family by her side at the age of 95 ¾ years. She wanted to make sure she got credit for each one.
She graduated from Willmar High School in 1945, and received her RN degree from Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN. Betty married the love of her life: Lance (Jack) Seastedt on October 2, 1948, in the home they built in Willmar, MN, residing there until November of 1954. Betty worked in surgical nursing for three years until they started their family. They moved to Fergus Falls as Jack opened Auto Safety Service.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church (Crossroads) where she taught Sunday School and served on several church boards.
Jack entered his Heavenly Home on December 5, 1984. Betty then poured her life into serving others by volunteering hundreds of hours at Lake Region Hospital, Pioneer Home and Broen Home.
Her primary language was ‘thankful.’ She was quick to adjust her view to thankful, no matter how big the storm or mountain. Prayer was a big part of her day. She walked miles a day and used that time to pray for family and those she loved. Hiking became a hobby in her later years enjoying the scenery of several state parks.
Family brought much joy to her and each one was welcomed with a cup of coffee, lots of chocolate and cookies around her table. Betty’s life was underlined with unending love for her Savior and family.
Jack and Betty were blessed with three daughters: Connie (Mike) Lownsbury, Debbie (Joel) Christenson, and Terry (David) Martineau, 11 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Ned Eerdmans.
Interment: At a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Willmar, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
