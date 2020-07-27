Memorial services will be held for Betty Swenson, age 71, of New York Mills, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Prayer Service starting at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the Memorial Service at church.
