Beverly Aune
1928-2022
Beverly Ann (Salomonsen) Aune, 94, a resident of Fergus Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Pioneer Heritage Cottages in Fergus Falls.
She was born at home in Underwood, Minnesota on February 7, 1928, the daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Lysne) Salomonsen. She was baptized and confirmed at Sverdrup Lutheran Church, she graduated from Underwood High school in 1946.
Following the path of her beloved mother and Aunt Agnes, she became an RN, graduating on September 29, 1949 from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bev began her nursing career January 1, 1950 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fergus Falls, also Lake Region Hospital operating nurse, and the Fergus Falls Eye Clinic with also assisting in eye operations for all the doctors. A total of 41 years of tender care.
On July 1, 1950, she married John Donald Aune. She and Don raised their two little blonde girls in their home of 60 years on Linwood Court.
Bev was active in ELCW at First Lutheran Church and also the wedding coordinator for 19 years. She also served on the Pioneer Nursing Home Board and she and Don spent many hours volunteering there. Their biggest joy was being grandparents and they have the pictures to prove it. They loved traveling to new places and to see family. A daily walk to Cally’s Coffee for many years brought fun and enjoyable chats with friends and also found additional characters to join in the laughter and celebrations of special days. She was an avid reader, mostly mysteries. Bev always had a knitting bag on her arm. She made sweaters, but baby blankets were her specialty too numerous to count.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Don; her sister, Marilyn Marshall and brother-in-law, Jim Marshall; her brother, Vernon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Aune, Kathryn and Frank Maiolini, Ruth and Charles Estes, Vernon and Helen Aune, Ione and Dale Klassey, Gudrun and Herb Otto, Mary and Julian Wold, Ben and Char Rhoades, Irv Dennen, and James Aune.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Deb (Skip) Carpenter and Sue (Bill) Sacher; grandchildren, Nick (Amanda), Zack (Brittni), and Seth (Jackie) Carpenter and Elizabeth Sacher, and a blessing of four great-grandchildren, Maverick, Granger, Wyatt, and Gentry. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins; sisters-in-law, Beverly Dennen and Joyce Aune, and brother-in-law, Phil Aune.
Memorials are preferred to PioneerCare or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Manning
Interment: Sverdrup Lutheran Cemetery, Underwood, MN at a later date
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
