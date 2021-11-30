Beverly Curtis
1938-2021
Beverly A. Curtis, age 83 of Amery, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Beverly Ann Curtis was born on May 20, 1938, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Vernon and Clara (Hoff) Fronning. She grew up in rural Fergus Falls, was baptized and confirmed at Aastad Lutheran Church and attended country school through eighth grade. Beverly attended Fergus Falls High School and graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1956. After graduation, she worked a short time for Prudential Insurance Company. On October 4, 1958, Bev was married to James A. Curtis at St. Ann‘s Catholic in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. Together they made their home in Lake Crystal, and began their family with the births of, Katherine, Patricia, James, David and Michael. In 1965, Bev and James moved their family to Clayton, Wisconsin, to the Curtis farm and welcomed the additions of Rebecca, Timothy and Jeffrey. In addition to being a homemaker, Beverly worked as a cook at the Amery Hospital and later spent 24 years cooking at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. After James’ death in 1976, Beverly continued to work and take care of her family. She was married to Warren Smidt on April 12, 1996, at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. After his death in 2008, Beverly moved to Clear Lake, Wisconsin. In 2014 she moved to Amery and had been a resident at Evergreen Village in Amery until the time of her death. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed camping, fishing gardening, dancing and traveling. She was a member of Moe Lutheran Church and will be sorely missed by family and many friends.
Preceded in death by: parents, Vernon and Clara (Hoff) Fronning; husband, James Curtis and husband, Warren Smidt; stepson, Charles Smidt; sister-in-law, Mary Fronning; grandchildren, Bennett Walter Curtis and Dominic James Curtis; great-grandchild, Tommy Amick.
Surviving children: Katherine (Willie) Dux of Stewartville; Patricia (Wayne) Sullwold of Clear Lake, Wisconsin; James (Linda) Curtis of New Richmond, Wisconsin; David (Shayne) Curtis of Amery, Wisconsin; Michael (Heidi Bloomer) Curtis of Amery, Wisconsin; Rebecca (Clint) Waalen of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin; Timothy (Shawn) Curtis of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Jeffrey (Jennifer) Curtis of Amery, Wisconsin; 29 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 10 stepgrandchildren; and brother, Dennis Fronning of Fergus Falls.
Memorial service — 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Amery, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December, 3, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Amery, Wisconsin.
And an hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake is handling the arrangements www.clearlakefuneralhome.com, 715-263-2125.