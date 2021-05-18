Beverley (Bev) Jean Heggen was born on the family farm near Osakis, January 18, 1938, to Joseph and Salina (Pederson) Sampson. She was called home and entered eternity with Jesus, at the age of 83, on May 14, 2021.
Bev graduated from Hillcrest Academy, Fergus Falls, in 1957. While at Hillcrest she met her future husband, David John Heggen. They were united in marriage at 8 p.m. on June 14, 1958.
Bev and Dave raised and “trained in the way they should go” (Prov 22:6), three children, Jon, Jill and Robin. They lived in several homes beginning in Fargo, followed by Fergus Falls, Minneapolis, Elgin, Illinois, Iowa Falls, Iowa, Forest Park, Georgia, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Upon retirement, they returned “home” to Rothsay and Fergus Falls.
Her banking and loan career began in Fargo as a teller and continued throughout her adult life wherever their lives took them. After retirement, her passion for growing flowers led to working part time at Garden Pleasures in Erhard.
She always found the time and enjoyed volunteering with the Girl Scouts, singing in community choirs and sewing. She was involved in church activities too numerous to mention. She loved to sing and play the piano, often late into the night. During baseball season, she relaxed by rooting for the Twins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Janice Storlie; and two brothers-in-law, David Christenson and Rolf Storlie.
Bev is survived and remembered by her husband, Dave of Fergus Falls; her son, Jon Heggen (Rhonda) of Boise, Idaho; daughters, Jilletta Kay Anderson (Edward) of Cavalier, North Dakota, and Robin Joy Helgen (John) of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) DeMers, Andrea (Cord) Mace, Steven (Katie) Anderson, Jenise Anderson, Aaron (Jenna) Anderson, Ilse Helgen and Emma Helgen; and great-grandchildren, Everett DeMers, Brody Mace, Forrest DeMers and Carson Mace.
Walk-through visitation will be 5–7 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be at Our Savior’s Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
