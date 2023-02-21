Beverly Janette Lambert, 93 of Fergus Falls died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Lake Region Hospital.
She was born May 22, 1929, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Anthon Lien and Alida Lien. She was baptized June 9, 1929 by Rev. Armin Mueller at Amor Lutheran Church. She attended public school in Motley and Leavenworth and graduated high school in Sandstone, MN. She went on to obtain her Bachelorette degree at Hamline University in Music Education and Library Sciences.
On September 20, 1958 she was united in marriage to Herbert Kenneth Lambert. She taught school in Milliken, CO; attended airline school in Kansas City, MO worked for Northwest Airlines from 1953-1960 and TWA from 1960-1962. She was a private piano teacher from 1953 until she retired at 83 years old; sold Tupperware from 1963-1965; owner of knitting machine business from 1965-1968, owner of ceramic shop 1968 to 1984, worked at Thrifty White Drug in Fergus Falls. She was an organist at Federated Church in Fergus Falls and formerly at Grace Lutheran in Apple Valley, God’s Family Church in Burnsville and First U.C.C. in Fergus Falls.
She was a member of the American Theatre Organ Society, Sons of Norway, Federated Church, Heimskringla KOR (Norwegian choir-pianist), Performing Center for Arts in Fergus Falls (volunteer). She enjoyed camping, golfing, The Minnesota Twins (Big Twins fan!) dogs, feeding the ducks and other birds at her apartment.
She is survived by children Steven Lambert of Kirkland, WA, Kim Boyle of Circle Pines, MN, Mario Lambert of Fargo, ND and 2 great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, 301 E. Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 29th at Federated Church, 224 N. Union Avenue, Fergus Falls.
