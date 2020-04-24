Beverly J. Peterson, 93, of Elbow Lake, died April 23, 2020, at the Barrett Care Center.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website. We also encourage you to view the video tribute and/or webcast of the service that may be available. Check the funeral home website for the latest COVID-19 update.
A private service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with a live stream available at www. ericksonsmithfh.com for those wishing to participate.