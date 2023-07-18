Beverly Marion Satre died in her home on July 16, 2023, surrounded in love by her family. She was born in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York on June 18, 1932 to William and Valborg Rundquist.
In 1950, Bev began her college education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. She studied home economics and journalism. It was there that she met her husband, Stanley Satre. They were married on December 18, 1954. Bev began her career at General Mills, but soon began raising her family. She and Stan had five daughters from 1955 through 1964. Bev was a constant and valuable support for her husband’s ministry. Together they served in Warwick, ND, Stewartville, MN, Sioux City, IA and Mounds View, MN as they raised their daughters.
In 1970, Bev began her teaching career. She taught in a middle school setting for 20 years, touching the lives of countless pre-teens. Her specialty was social studies. She imparted to her students the importance of knowing about the world around them and of being good citizens of it. She was a patient and kind teacher who demanded good behavior and excellence.
After their family was raised, together, Bev and Stan traveled the world. They led tour groups to the Holy Land, Europe and Scandinavia; they cruised the high seas; they traveled to see children and grandchildren in New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Japan, England, Idaho, and even as far as Bloomington, MN. Bev was always an adventurer. She loved the thrill of seeing new places and experiencing them with Stan.
Eventually, the pull of Bev’s beloved cabin on Walker Lake in Otter Tail County proved to be too hard to ignore. Bev and Stan moved to Fergus Falls, MN in 2006 to be close to the family cabin called Valhalla. They spent summers on the lake, enjoying the company of their children and grandchildren. Valhalla is the place Bev most equated to family, and family was the most important thing to her. She held each of her family members close to her and close to each other. The bond is unbreakable.
Not a single person can dispute the fact that Bev liked to be early to everything, airports, events, appointments. We can’t help but think that she left us too early. But she was a beautiful, brilliant, courageous partner and mother and grandmother. Her resilient, expansive spirit will be with us forever.
Beverly Marion Satre was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert Woodward Kerwin Jr. and her daughter, Rebecca Joy Vaage.
Beverly is survived by: her husband, Stanley; her children, Mary Kerwin, Kristen Meyer (Greg), Susan Telander (Thomas), son-in-law John Vaage, Kathleen Wagnild (Scott); her 18 grandchildren, Caitlyn Cich (Matt), Laura Dünki (Alex), Amanda Meyer (Chad Vilmann), Alyssa Telander (Sal Muñoz), Daniel Kerwin, Klara Beck (Andrew), Ryan Kerwin, Luke Telander, Natalie McCormack (Ian), Jack Vaage, Elayna Leonard (Tyler), Lauren Telander (Donovan Sullivan), Jordan Meyer (Peyton), Karl Vaage, Carolina Wagnild, Aaron Telander, Georgia Wagnild (Drew Otterlie), Annie Vaage; her great-grandchildren, Audrey Vaage, Hannah Cich, Nathaniel Cich, Gavin McCormack, Eli Cich, Calvin Beck, Jens McCormack, Owen Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to ELCA Relief and Development.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a Reflection Service at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
