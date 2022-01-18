Beverly Westrom
1954-2022
Beverly Jane Westrom passed away peacefully at the age of 67 years on January 15, 2022, at Alomere Health in Alexandria, from complications of COVID-19. A memorial service was held on January 22, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Elbow Lake, with Pastor Gabriel Norton officiating.
Bev was born on August 31, 1954, to Bill and Myrtle (Miller) Nash in Nashua. She grew up in Nashua, on a farm with her four sisters, Bonnie, Connie, Peggy and Patti, who she loved very deeply. She was given the nickname Tuffy at an early age from her Grandpa Nash because she always said she felt kind of tough. She graduated from Tintah High School in 1972, and went on to complete the dietary program at Alexandria Technical School.
On August 27, 1976, she married her first love of her life, Tim Ruud. Tim was tragically killed on May 14, 1977. Just over two years later she started dating her soulmate, Dwaine Westrom, and they were married on June 14, 1980. Dwaine and Bev were blessed with three children, Willy, Mark and Bonnie.
Dwaine and Bev farmed with his parents, and Bev had various jobs until retiring in 2017 from the Alexandria Clinic after 17 years. She moved to Alexandria and built her dream home after Dwaine passed away in 2016.
Bev was very involved in church activities. She loved VBS, Sunday School and 4-H. She was very strong in her Christian faith, all the way until her last breath, and instilled that into her family and friends. She even told her kids that she had seen a glimpse of heaven on her last day and couldn’t wait to go!
Bev left a huge mark on this world and impacted everyone she knew or talked to. We couldn’t go anywhere that she didn’t have a connection to someone, or if not, she would strike up a conversation and have a great time. She always had to have a nickname for everyone. She loved camping and being at the lake, even though in 1975, she got an internal infection from being in the sun at her favorite Amor Park and made sure we knew that every weekend we were at the lake with her. She was a great cook, baker, sewer and loved to travel. She cherished spending time with her grandkids and her dog, Teddy. She was the only person who could wear a vacuum out, and when she was on her vacuuming marathon kick, look out, or you could possibly lose a toe! Everyone knew where you stood with Bev, and what she thought. She was not shy about that! She loved to wheel and deal on campers and cars, and loved her VW Bugs. Bev will never be forgotten and will be missed very deeply by all who knew her. We love you and miss you so much!
Bev is preceded in death by her two husbands, Tim and Dwaine; parents; brother-in-law, Jerome Nordby; sister, Bonnie Nash; and father-in-law, Leonard Westrom.
She is survived by her children, Willy and Jenny Westrom, Mark and Mandy Westrom and Bonnie and Kyle Waskosky; the best grandkids ever, Kyra, Oliver, Lora, Casey and Holly; and her loving fur baby, Ted Bears; sisters, Peggy (John) Avery, Connie (Rodney) Lokhorst, Patti (Dale) Nordby; mother-in-law, Shirley Westrom; sister-in-law, Joyce (Lee) Jenks; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.