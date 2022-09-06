Billy Schoon
1941-2022
Billy Schoon, 81, of Erhard, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Sanford in Fargo surrounded by his family.
Billy was born August 21, 1941 to Ernest and Bertha, aka Peggy (Peterson) Schoon in Fergus Falls, MN.
He went to country school, District 29, and graduated from the Fergus Falls High School. In 1962 he married Shelba Fuder and from that union had three daughters, Tammy, Penny, and Paula. On June 21, 1986 he married Beverly Mortenson and from that union he gained another daughter, Dawn. He and Beverly lived in Fergus Falls until 2001 when they moved to their current residence in Erhard, MN.
He retired in 2003 after 42 years as a highway maintenance worker for MN DOT. His other employment included working for Suhr Ford and owning Circle S Tack. He took pride in the work he did for the DOT, plowing nearly every state road in OTC during his career, most of his time spent on Highway 59 and the left lane of I-94.
Billy had a mischievous spirit, starting his shenanigans in country school by doing things like turning the teachers clock ahead so that they could get out of school early. His strong work ethic started at a young age working on the farm with his family. His Saturdays involved rising early to clean the barn and chicken house, and grind feed, hunting in the afternoon, ending the day with more chores. He once traded work at the neighbors’ farm for a pony, turned out that pony wasn’t the best deal. He participated in 4-H demonstrating top-notch hand-stitching and carving skills. Target shooting was a past-time he did with his brothers aiming at the smallest of targets placed on top of the barn. He was an ace shot and even in the last few years was usually the last one standing at a shooting game of Annie Oakley. As a young adult he became a bit of a motorhead and loved building FAST go-carts and cars.
He spent many hours at the Town & Country Saddle Club with his girls, instilling strong sportsmanship values. You always praised your horse before you left the arena, even if you got hurt during your ride, you could cry later. He was also a stickler about cheering as loud if not louder for your competitors than you did your friends or family.
Billy enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and traveling. Hunting favorites were deer hunting and the grouse trips with the guys. Many memories were made camping at Twin Lake and Vagabond. He proved to have a cool head once while fishing when the trolling motor went awry, a few 360’s happened, and fishing lines got tangled. He and Bev liked to travel out west where one trip to the Black Hills had a detour to the backside of Mt. Rushmore, he had an adventurous spirit. More recently the travels involved tour bus trips out east, where the ladies on the bus flirted shamelessly with him. He was completely unaware of the flirting, or so he said.
Many Friday nights were spent country dancing. Bevie says she created a monster when she suggested they take country dance lessons, as you could not keep him from the dance floor. He and his Bevie cut a mean two-step and he loved a good “Belly Rubber.”
Other past-times were stock car racing, snowmobiling with the Rough Riders Club, playing Texas hold’em and Whist, deterring those darn red-squirrels, playing bean-bags, pretending to be chief wampa wampa, journaling any and everything, being the official gopher getter, atv-ing, watching and feeding the deer and turkeys, morning coffee with the guys, telling jokes, spending time with family, reminiscing on the porch, and cuddling with his four-legged friend Poppy Lou.
He had a hard time wearing his glasses or hat straight, especially if it might embarrass someone.
He had great faith; reading his devotional daily, regularly attending church (more recently virtually) so that he could hear, he knew his God and he lived his faith, was always willing to help others, had (at least) two of everything, was a hard worker (nearly to a fault), mischievous, a little bit of a smart butt, complimented all of Bevies meals and has only ever said a bad thing about food when it was cauliflower disguised as mashed potatoes. Did you know that ketchup can’t even fix that? He had a hug that was sometimes a little too strong and lasted a little too long, but no worries even if you passed out he would still be hugging you when you came to. He loved his Bevie and family FIERCLY. His impact will be felt far and wide. To say he will be missed just doesn’t quite do it, we are all so thankful we got to be in his life.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Lanore (Reynold) Hanson; brothers, Ervin (Evie) (Ellen) Schoon, Gary Schoon, and Keith (Carol) Schoon.
Billy is survived by his wife; daughters, Tammy (Don) Wahlstrom, Penny (Tim) Rogelstad, Paula (Brandon) Sedler, Dawn (Mike) Tenneson; 9 grandchildren, Cody (Rachel Johnson) Wahlstrom, Baylee (Matt) McKinney, Brooke Rogelstad, Brynn (Stetson Ellingson) Rogelstad, Bauer Rogelstad, Matthew Mithaugen, Madison Mithaugen, Jileen (Jay) Zimmerman, and Mitchel Tenneson; 2 great-grandchildren Corrie and Camryn McKinney; his dog, Poppy Lou; brother, Jim (Judy) Schoon; sister-in-law, Alice (Gary) Schoon; brother-in-law Lonny (Julie) Mortenson, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 p.m.
Clergy: Pastor Jim Bjork.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
