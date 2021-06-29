Birdelle Marie (Lein) Saurer, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Birdelle was born October 26, 1941, to Chester and Myrtle (Strommen) Lein in Fergus Falls. She grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1960. She moved to Novato, California, and married David Saurer on October 8, 1960 at the Hamilton Air Force Base, where David was stationed. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, they moved to West St. Paul and then to Glencoe. In 1982, they moved to Fergus Falls residing here since. She was a longtime employee at Herberger’s.
She loved to read and taught her children to read. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, gambling (where she was sneaky good), and traveling. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Chester and Myrtle Lein; her husband, David Saurer, and an infant son, Craig.
Birdelle is survived by her four children, Steve of St. Cloud, Sue (Al) Giorgini of Lino Lakes, Laura (Chad) Kugler of Fergus Falls, and Jason of Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Angela (Josh) McCurdy and Maria Giorgini, Taylor Kugler and Chase Kugler; three great-grandchildren, Weston, Siena and Audrey; sisters, Bonnie Lein of Fergus Falls and Carol Schaaf of Fergus Falls; brothers-in-law, Tom (Lyla) Saurer of Fergus Falls and John Saurer of Fergus Falls; sister-in-law, Joyce Saurer of Duluth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.