Bonitta Anne Anderson, 85, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Bonitta was born October 8, 1935, to Sigurd and Lillian (Fick) Leine in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls Senior High School.
On October 10, 1951, she married Darrell Anderson.
Bonitta worked at National Foods as a cashier for over 10 years, Otter Tail Power Company in the reprographics department, and also at the VFW Club as a bartender and waitress.
She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, music — including yodeling, entertaining, and going to the local casinos.
Preceding her in death were her father and mother; sister, Julaine Viskoe; brother, Kenrid Leine; son, Daniel Anderson; son-in-law, Steven Jorgenson, and great-granddaughter, Aurora Kurtz.
Bonitta is survived by her longtime companion, Elof “Sonny” Norgren of Elizabeth; children, Debra Jorgenson of Rothsay, Sandra (Troy) Hassell of New Castle, Colorado, Sheri Wilke (special friend, Mark) of Fergus Falls, Shelly (Jon) Schreiber of New Castle, Colorado, and Darcy Anderson of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Tamara Beyer, Kari (Jeremy) Carlsrud, Kimberly (Eric) Larson, Natausha (Dan) Christianson, Nicholas (Lindsay) Anderson, Alicia (Jason) Ebert, Karla (Jason) Cox, Eric (Lana) Grant, Ryan (Angela) Grant, Nicole (Carl) Kurtz, Tonya (Josh) Wolters, Collin Schreiber and Lillian Schreiber; 27 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; great-great-grandchild, one very special little boy; sister, Delaura (Clark) Gripentrog; sister-in-law, Phyllis Leine; former sister-in-law, Beverly Anderson; former brother-in-law, Merle (Mavis) Anderson, along with numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Public walk-through visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.