Bonitta Anne Anderson, 85, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Memorials are preferred to LB Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, or Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at American Legion Park Rothsay. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonitta Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.