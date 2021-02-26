Boyd D. Rostad, 68, of Fergus Falls, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.
Boyd was born October 28, 1952, in Fergus Falls to Leonard and Margery (Norgren) Rostad. He attended all of his school years in Fergus Falls.
Boyd served four years in the Air Force, then attended college in Fergus Falls and St. Cloud for six years, where he studied geography and history. History was his favorite. Boyd loved to read and read about whatever he found.
He worked at McDonald’s in Fergus Falls for 33 years as a part of the maintenance crew.
Boyd lived a modest life and was happy just being at home reading or watching movies. He was very proud of his niece, nephew and cousins.
Boyd is survived by his sister, Sara (Wes) Skillings of Mullen, Nebraska; niece, Christine (Tyler) and great-niece, Nattlye Erickson of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; aunts, Ellen Rostad of Fergus Falls and Leola Campbell of Arizona, and several cousins and their families, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Margery; nephew, Jason Skillings; grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials are preferred to Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, 201 S. University Drive, Fargo, ND 58103 or Hospice of the Red River Valley, 1701 38th St. S. Fargo, ND 58103.
There will be a visitation and celebration of life at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
