Brad William Erickson, 67, of Doran died, December 24, 2022.
Brad was born December 18, 1955, to Warren and Marjorie (Sether) Erickson in Fergus Falls. He grew up on a farm in Western Township. He attended Campbell-Tintah High School, graduating in 1974. After high school he attended the Ag Program at the University of Crookston. In 1972, Brad began farming with his parents, continuing to farm until 2020 when he retired. Farming was Brad’s life.
He loved ice fishing, golfing, softball, snowmobiling, and spending time in Arizona. He loved to support the MN Vikings. Brad was a handyman and loved the outdoors. He was a life member of Vukku Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed.
Preceding him in death were his father, Warren; brother, Dale, and two nephews, David and Nathan.
Brad is survived by his mother, Marge of Fergus Falls; two sisters, Diane (Bruce) Hagen of Barnesville and Rebecca (Rex) Johnson of Sebeka; one brother, Daniel (Linda) Erickson of Underwood, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
