Bradley Gene Meder, 63, of rural Dalton, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
Brad was born on December 11, 1958 to Mary (Griffin) and LeRoy Meder at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fergus Falls, MN. He was baptized at Tonseth Lutheran Church and confirmed at Tingvold Lutheran Church.
Brad attended Barnhard Elementary School and graduated from Underwood High school in 1977. Over the years, Brad was a boiler operator at Mid-American Dairy, the City of Fergus Falls, Sun-Opta foods, and most recently at Denco II of Morris, MN.
On July 23, 1983 Brad married Barbara Moe at Federated Church, Fergus Falls, MN. Together they had two children, Marcus and Courtney.
For 40+ years he made his home NDSU-North of Dalton and South of Underwood. Brad enjoyed life on the farm raising black angus cattle with his son Marcus. He was usually supervising and giving advice on how to do every task. He was a great record keeper of their herd genetics. He liked looking through the catalogs and planning the next A1 group.
Brad spent many years traveling to the cities to watch Marcus and Courtney show cattle at the state fair for 4-H. In the winter he enjoyed vacationing to warm destinations. He liked baking, had a green thumb and always had an abundant garden which led to canning and processing produce for the cellar. Brad enjoyed cooking large meals on holidays for his family and hunters. He liked making large bowls of popcorn on the stove for the kids and telling them stories where there would be big belly laughs.
His love for the outdoors was established early on when he spent summers at his grandparents’ farm near Maplewood State Park. He especially enjoyed deer hunting and ice fishing. In the fall he could be found cutting and splitting wood because he always liked the house very warm.
Brad enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He spoiled them with baked goods, treats and icees on hot summer days. He enjoyed talking about their games. He had a special bond with Graham. Graham liked to ride his bike across the road and the two could be discovered watching Gun Smoke, taking naps, and eating treats.
Brad is preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Meder, and aunts and uncles, Audrey Kuehl, Elsie, Emery, Glen and Lorraine Meder, Sidney Meder, and Maurice and Deloris Frigaard.
Survived by Barbara Meder; his children, Marcus (Rebekah) Meder and Courtney (Marc) Runningen; grandchildren, Keira Thompson-Ohren, Graham, Lydia, and Johanna Meder, and Owen Runningen; mother, Mary Meder; brothers, Bruce (Linda) Meder, Brian (Amy) Meder, and Scott (Missy) Meder; nephews, Jake (Sydney) Meder and Ben Meder; aunts and uncles, Edward Kuehl, John and Bev Keil, Merlin and Barb Kjono, Robert Emery, and numerous cousins.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Doug Dent.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
