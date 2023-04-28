Brayden Travis Nelson, 17, of Fergus Falls, MN died by suicide on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at home.
September 28, 2005 was a beautiful fall day in Hutchinson, MN, when the doctor told Joshua and Jill (Hakanson) Nelson, “It’s a boy!” Brayden Travis Nelson entered the world and joined his sisters; and the home was soon filled with Tonka trucks, Legos, baseballs, footballs, and hockey sticks.
As a junior at Kennedy High School in Fergus Falls, MN, Brayden enjoyed all things sports. Proudly wearing the #10 jersey, he was quarterback for the Otters Football team. Having spent many years with a hockey stick, Brayden was #10 on the ice as well, coming off a successful season with the Otters Hockey team (#SticksOutForBrayden). Brayden also loved hunting, fishing and family vacations. This past summer he was in Sitka, Alaska, working as a fish processor alongside the family business.
He was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church in McLeod, ND. Brayden was confirmed and a regular attendant of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. He was a soft-hearted young man, always willing to give warm hugs. Kids gravitated to him and at family gatherings his young cousins would find a place by his side. For years, Josh and Jill have hosted a yearly “Cousins Weekend!” It was a special weekend dedicated to being together and making memories.
Brayden is survived by his parents, Josh and Jill Nelson of Fergus Falls, MN, and sisters, Chloe, Talia, and Aubree; grandparents, Bruce and Kathy Hakanson of McLeod, ND, Keith and Dana Nelson of Enderlin, ND, Marilyn and Larry O’Callaghan of West Fargo, ND; great-grandmother, Pat Nelson of West Fargo, ND; aunts and uncles, Heidi and Vince Williams, Cody Nelson, Michelle Nelson, Nikki and Ryan Kenyon; cousins, Camry, Carter, and Tennessee Nelson, Brooklyn and Briggs Williams, Rory Kenyon
Preceding Brayden in death were his great-grandparents, Harry and Annabelle Hakanson, Irvin (Punchy) Nelson, Arnold and Louise Urness, Albert and Tyke Neff, and uncle, Travis Nelson.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Dave Foss.
Interment: Freeman Cemetery, McLeod, ND.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone