Brent David Herbert, 79, of Fergus Falls, died on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Brent was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on May 17, 1941, along with his twin brother, Bruce, to Gilbert and Laura (Waffle) Herbert. Brent grew up in Arcadia, Downers Grove, Illinois, and Tucson, Arizona, and then back to Arcadia before his senior year in high school. He graduated from Arcadia High School with the Class of 1959. Brent attended Winona State College, Mankato State College and the University of Iowa, graduating with a degree in accounting. He completed his education by becoming a certified public accountant.
Brent had worked in public accounting throughout his career and taught at the Fergus Falls Community College, and later was a co-partner and manager of a manufacturing company. He married Candace “Candy” Drury on June 22, 1966, in Winona. He enjoyed classic cars, working on his own 1947 Mercury convertible, and had been a member of the Classic Car Club. He loved to travel, socialize and reminisce with family and friends about cherished memories and all the fun times. In his later years he was enjoying reconnecting with some old friends and classmates.
Brent is survived by his wife, Candy, of 54 years and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his three brothers: Charles, Dr. Kurtis and Bruce Herbert.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, rural Arcadia, with the Rev. Cheryl Matthews officiating. A social gathering and luncheon will be held at the Arcadia Country Club following the graveside service. To express condolences to Brent’s wife online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.