Brian Charles Anderson, a longtime resident of Chugiak, Alaska, died peacefully on February 5, 2021, from natural causes. Brian was born October 21, 1948. After graduating high school, Brian was drafted to the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army to serve his country in the Vietnam War. He married Penny Sanden and together they had four children. Brian continued his service to his country with a lifelong career with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and subsequently the Bureau of Land Management. Brian moved from Minnesota to Alaska in the early ’80s where met and married the love of his life, Jeepie Wagner. Brian’s love of Alaska brought him great adventures of fishing throughout the state. He loved sharing these Alaska adventures with family, friends and loved ones who visited. Brian especially loved visiting with his grandchildren who brought him great joy.
Brian is survived by his children: Heather, Terri (Chris), Erik (Lisa) and Darren (Alycia), Tina and Tracey; and grandchildren: Alaina, Viktoria, Chancellor, Isabella, Skylar, Emma, Makayla, Bristol, Kasiana, Max, Markus and Hope; brother, Doug and sister, Karen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeepie; his parents, Harvey and Ruth; and brother, David. Brian will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held on February 27, 2021 at the American Legion Post 33 in Chugiak, Alaska at 2 p.m.