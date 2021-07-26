Funeral services will be held for Brian Goeden, age 39, of Wadena, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena. Visitation will begin one hour prior to Mass at church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Brian's tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.