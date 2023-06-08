Brian Hugli

Brian Francis Hugli was born to Mary “Keke” Grinager and Frank Otto Hugli on January 25th, 1952.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?