Brian Francis Hugli was born to Mary “Keke” Grinager and Frank Otto Hugli on January 25th, 1952.
He graduated in the Class of 1970, from Fergus Falls High School . He had an adventurous and courageous spirit. He drove cross country to Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California and graduated with a BS in Commercial Photography. He had an empathetic and giving heart to people from all walks of life.
He met his wife at Devereaux Foundation, a school for emotionally and mentally challenged adults and children, in Santa Barbara. He had an accomplished career with Time Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, and National Geographic. He photographed annual reports for Northrup, Bank of Boston, and Diamond Back bikes to name a few. In his magazine portraiture, he shot Prince, The Pretenders, Rod Stuart, Danny Devito, Little Richard, and many more.
He is survived by his life partner Pamela Alden; his children Hannah and Joshua Alden-Hugli; and new granddaughter Willow; his sister Linda Olsen (Miles); and many beloved cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents; Mary and Frank Hugli; and his younger brother, Jay Hugli.
Please join us for his Celebration of Life at Federated Church on Saturday August 12th, 2023 at 12 noon. The church is located at 224 North Union Ave. Fergus Falls.
We welcome & appreciate photos and sharing & reminiscing of your experiences with Brian. Please make a copy of photos to share. We will have a poster board for them to be displayed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Lake Homes 1381 Lenore Way, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
