Brian W. Jensen, 52, of Erhard, formerly of Spicer, died unexpectedly of dilated cardiomyopathy on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Erhard. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium Prayer Garden. Those in attendance will be encouraged to remain in their vehicles or abide by strict social distancing and are encouraged to wear masks. The service will be live streamed on the Faith Lutheran Facebook page. www.facebook.com/faith.lutheranchurch.12. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London www.hafh.org.
Brian William Jensen was born on May 30, 1968, to Jacquie Spence in Minneapolis, and was adopted as an infant by William and Judy Jensen. He grew up in the New London/Spicer area where he attended high school, graduating in 1986. He continued his education at Augsburg, St. Thomas and Willmar Community College. On August 24, 1991, Brian was united in marriage to Patty Fritz at Faith Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two sons and a daughter.
They made their home in Spicer where Brian worked in marketing for Marketing Concepts until 2011 when he began working as a realtor and later in music ministry and property management for Faith Lutheran Church. In 2018, he moved to Erhard to pursue his true calling as the director of music ministries at Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Brian’s passions centered around his family, music and church. He played in numerous bands since high school including the Green Lake Blue Grass Band, Faith Lutheran Church choir, and Fourforty which he was proud had once opened for Bon Jovi. He enjoyed spending time with family, late-night grilling, watching TV and the Vikings. He will be remembered for his beautiful tenor singing voice, spirited laugh, quick wit, gentle way and immense kindness to others.
Brian died of dilated cardiomyopathy on Thursday, June 11, 2020, peacefully at his home in Erhard at the age of 52. He is survived by his children, Aaron Jensen, Emily Jensen and Adam Jensen; birth mother, Jacquie Skog; former wife, Patty Jensen; sister, Christa (Chris) Benjamin; niece, Sierra Benjamin; numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.