Brian McCollough, age 55 of Henning, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and the gentle care of Knute Nelson Hospice at 55 years of age. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Water’s Edge Church with Pastor Craig Case officiating. Pallbearers were Mickey Floberg, Gerald Wolf, Todd Lappegaard, Jerry Swenson, Delbert Haakenson, and Russ Freed. Brian was laid to rest at Water’s Edge Cemetery, Henning, Minnesota
Brian Scott McCollough was born on June 6, 1967 at Saint Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota to George and Judith “Judy” (Brorson) McCollough. Brian graduated from the Henning High School with the class of 1986. After high school Brian worked with his father, George at McCollough Welding in Henning, and worked for R.D. Offutt Company for 2 years. Brian has been employed for 28 years as a truck driver for the Jennie O Turkey Store Hatchery in Henning.
Brian enjoyed mowing lawn, working on small engines, fixing and looking at cars, and having fun with and teasing his family. He also enjoyed animals and would walk his sister’s dog, Buddy often. In July of 2022 Brian was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Brian is survived by his loving parents, George and Judy McCollough of Henning; 2 sisters: Michelle (Jonathon) Lowell of Tobaccoville, North Carolina and Lori (Larry Day) McCollough of Underwood; 7 nieces & nephews: Brett, Jordan, Troy, Brady, Ashley, Andy and Diane; 1 great-nephew, Calvin; many other relatives and a host of friends.
