Brian Ford Olson, 63, of Fergus Falls, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Brian was born on September 6, 1957, in Fergus Falls, the son of Glenn and Elaine B. (Malley) Olson. He grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. After high school he attended Fergus Falls Community College and also University of Wisconsin in River Falls, Wisconsin.
On October 27, 1979, he married Kirsten M. Rovang at Sarpsborg Church in Dalton. Brian worked for the city of Fergus Falls for 37 years and retired on September 1, 2017.
He enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, cooking, was a huge fan of all Minnesota sports teams and loved his three golden retrievers, Gracie, Jorgie and Sadie.
Preceding him in death was his father, Glenn.
Survivors include his wife, Kirsten of Fergus Falls, son, Andrew of Minneapolis; mother, Elaine of Fergus Falls; brothers, Steven and Ward, both of Fergus Falls and sister, Jan (Chris) Werkau of Fergus Falls.
Walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.