Brian Sundberg, 72, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, November 28, 2020, at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Brian was born July 18, 1948, and adopted November 1948 by Ernest and Blanche (Scott) Sundberg.
He attended Adams Elementary School in Fergus Falls and in 1966 graduated from Fergus Falls High School. He furthered his education attending college at Fergus Falls Community College. Brian enlisted in the United States Marines and served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged March 1971 as Private. He earned a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
Brian was employed at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls as a certified nursing assistant and a (softball) umpire for over 25 years.
Brian enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, fantasy football and more fishing – hence the name “Sunfish." He was a member of the VFW, Vietnam Dog Handler Association and a life member of Disabled American Veterans.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Sundberg in May 2013 and Blanche Sundberg in February 2003.
He is survived by his life partner of 23 years, Tamra LaLonde of Fergus Falls; children, Tobi of Reno, Nevada, Jennifer (E.B.) Seymoar of Mooresville, North Carolina and Kali (Trent) Nelson of Alexandria; grandchildren, Marina Holmes, Julian, Elenor, Tavish and Selleck Seymour, Lilyian Eason and Sascha Porter; sister, Linda (Gary) Morical of Battle Lake and brother, Bruce (Debra) Sundberg of Fergus Falls.
A private family burial will be held.
Interment will be Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
