Brigitte Schiffner, 77, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.
Brigitte G. Haid was born December 31, 1942, to Berthold and Gertrude (Bethke) Haid in Gotha, Germany. She attended grade school in Germany and then moved to New Jersey where she attended West Morris High School, graduating in 1963. She then went to school for nurses training as an LPN in New Jersey. Through the years she worked in health care facilities and restaurant service, most recently working for Lutheran Social Services.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, especially The Lutheran Study Bible, singing in the choir, attending Bible study, crocheting, cooking and gardening.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Berthold and Gertrude. Her brother Sieghart passed into the presence of his Lord, July 7, 2020.
Brigitte is survived by her children, Edward Schiffner of Fergus Falls, Carolyn Ohlin of Colorado and John Schiffner of Florida; grandchildren, Alex Ohlin, Abby Ohlin, Calli Ohlin and Cameron Ohlin; husband of 27 years and father to their three beautiful children, Edward J. Schiffner, sisters, Gudrun (Eugene) Boe, Mechthild (Ralph) Pettigrew, Clara (Jami) Sesti; brother, Gerhard, and many nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with Reverend Eugene Boe officiating. Burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
