Bruce Duckwitz, 66, of Pelican Rapids, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at CentraCare in St. Cloud.
Bruce Alan Duckwitz was born August 14, 1956 to Albert and Ethelyn (Berger) Duckwitz in Breckenridge. He attended Amor Country School and Battle Lake High School. After high school, he attended Detroit Lakes Technical College.
On July 14, 1979, Bruce married Nelva “Nellie” Wibbels in Mahnomen.
He worked at Farnam’s for over 20 years and was self-employed hauling gravel, trucking, and doing mechanical work.
Some of his hobbies were hunting, fishing, spending time with family especially his grandchildren, and driving trucks for his cousins hauling hay.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father; brother, Wayne, and niece Candi Duckwitz.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Nelva “Nellie” of Pelican Rapids; his children, Justin (Ashley) Duckwitz of Fergus Falls, Casey (Tiffany) Evans Duckwitz of Pelican Rapids, and Bridget (Willy) Peasley of Pelican Rapids; grandchildren, Atley Duckwitz, Isabel and Halle Duckwitz, Kenna and Braxton Carter, Anna Motz, Hailey Peasley, Russell and NellieMae Peasley; his siblings, Ernest Duckwitz, Diana Blumer, and Jeffory (Mona) Duckwitz, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. In honor of Bruce, please wear bib overalls to the visitation on Friday evening. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids.
Clergy: Allen Westby, SAM.
Interment: Silent Vale Cemetery, Maine, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone