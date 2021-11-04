Bruce Gale Smith, 69, of Ponsford, died early Saturday morning October 16, 2021, with his wife Sheri, daughter Hope, and son-in-law Chris by his side. Bruce fought a valiant nearly decade-long battle against rectal cancer from his cherished home on the lake. Bruce’s granddaughters, Allison, Ashton and Mattyson will be his honorary pallbearers.
Bruce was born April 22, 1952, to Russell and Gertrude (Johnson) Smith in Fergus Falls. During his school years in Fergus Falls, Bruce was a member of Golden Gloves, and played baseball until basketball became his passion, which he excelled at while attending Fergus Falls Junior College for two years, and Valley City State University, North Dakota. Bruce graduated from Moorhead State University with a degree in physical education. After moving to Fargo, North Dakota, he worked at Dakota Food Equipment where he garnered his love for cooking by calling on chefs and restaurant owners, learning many tricks of the trade. Bruce worked for Team Industries for 20 years in Audubon. When he retired due to his cancer diagnosis, he found new passions: fishing, golfing and birdwatching (he could name them all) and creating delectable meals for family and friends.
Bruce graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1970, where he met his wife, Sheri Quaal. These high school sweethearts married in 1974 in Fergus Falls at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Young love took its time to mature. They divorced, Bruce married Robin (Suhr) Somdahl and became a father to daughter, Hope. Sheri married Ken Dahlgren. After they each divorced, Bruce and Sheri rekindled their love story 25 years later and remarried in 2007 in Las Vegas. A love story meant to be!
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Russell Smith Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sheri (Quaal) Smith, his daughter, Hope (Chris) Barta, granddaughters, Mattyson Barta (boyfriend, Brandan Lee), Ashton Barta (fiancé, Darek Turner) and Allison Barta (boyfriend, Race Heitcamp), sister, Diane (Denny) Ewert, his nephew, Chris (Stephanie) Ewert, his niece, Missy (Lee) Keller and nephew, Liam Conners-Smith, as well as numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and their families, and many aunts and uncles and their families.
Donation in lieu of flowers to LoveYourBuns.org and/or to animal rescueMashmallowFoundation.org. David-Donehower Funeral Home is serving the family.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1p.m. at David-Donehower Funeral Home, 609 US Highway 10 East, Detroit Lakes. Refreshments immediately following the service.