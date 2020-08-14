Bruce Karmen Thorson, 74, of Pelican Rapids, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Pelican Valley Senior Living.
Bruce was born April 22, 1946, in Pelican Rapids, to Bennie and Alice (Onsum) Thorson. Bruce attended school in Pelican Rapids, graduating from Pelican Rapids High School in 1964.
Following his graduation, he worked at Park Region Oil. For 42 years Bruce was employed by Lake Region Electric Company; 27 of those years Bruce worked as a lineman and later worked in consumer relations, organizing tree service and resolving complaints. Bruce retired from the REA in 2008.
On August 1, 1964, he married RoJean Marquardt at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and mowing. He took great pride in taking care of the Onsum farmstead and Uncle Charlie’s (Marquardt) place.
Bruce is survived by his wife, RoJean; his son, Bradley (Kelly), Pelican Rapids; daughter, Rachelle (Darin) Sjolie, Pelican Rapids; nine grandchildren: Alysa (Izzy) Elizondo with son, Elijah; Courtney Thorson (Perry Field) with son Crew; Katy Brekken and Aleah Thorson, Zack, Mandi, Brock, and Luke Sjolie; sisters: Mavis Horgeshimer and Anita (Larry) Martinson; brother, Robin (Crystal) Thorson; sister-in-law, Joline Erickson; brothers-in-law, Dennis Marquardt and Dorwin (Carol) Marquardt and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Laura (Glen) Teterud, Marcella (Joe) Kostik and Dolores Marquardt; brothers-in-law, Harold (Wilma) Marquardt, Warren (Alice) Marquardt and Marvin Erickson; and an infant sister-in-law.
Memorial cards can be mailed to c/o Bruce Thorson Family, Larson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids. (Facemasks are required.)
Private funeral service will be held at a later date and time with the Rev. Michael Buler officiating.
Interment will be at Bagstevold Cemetery.
Funeral home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.
Pallbearers will be Bruce’s grandchildren.