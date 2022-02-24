Bryan Norman Severson, 75, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle, passed away at his Underwood, Minnesota home on February 23, 2022. He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully entered his heavenly home.
Born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on August 22, 1946, to Norman Severson and Ingrid (Olson) Severson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Bryan always felt he was raised in the “best generation” where kids could play together entertaining themselves for hours with good clean fun. Bryan had a paper route as a kid and worked for area farmers as a teenager. He graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1964. While in high school he enjoyed partaking in several sports including basketball and track. He held the high school record for pole vaulting for several years. He attended Fergus Falls Junior College, then Moorhead State University where during his first quarter, he enlisted in the Army and completed two tours in Vietnam. After returning from his service, Bryan completed his elementary education degree at Bemidji State University. He began his teaching career at Kensington Elementary for 5 years, then moved to Underwood, Minnesota, where “Mr. Severson” was an elementary teacher and coach for the next 26 years. Bryan was an avid fisherman and hunter where he enjoyed waterfowl, deer, and his favorite being pheasant hunting. He and Vicki raised several hunting dogs including labs, springer spaniels, and French Brittanys. He loved wildlife and in later years quit hunting because of that deep love for the animals. After retiring from teaching, Bryan’s research and interest in MN cold climate grapes led him to establish a vineyard on the Severson North Turtle property known as Dancing Loons Vineyard. Bryan worked tirelessly in the vineyard planting, pruning, training, and tending to the vines. In addition to the vineyard, his secondary hobby of creating various wines such as “Big Red” or “Buzzi’s Blend” won awards at local tasting events.
On June 5, 1976, Bryan married Vicki (“Buzzi”) Olson at Faith Haven Chapel on Eagle Lake, Minnesota, and enjoyed a wonderful life together for 45 years. They were blessed with two sons, Jeremy and Tyler. Bryan and Vicki enjoyed many years of antiquing and going to shows in Red Wing, Oronco, and Detroit Lakes selling their wares and meeting new people. The two of them loved to go dancing and especially to their favorite group, Gun Shy. The Severson’s enjoyed sharing the fruits of their labors including wine, jelly, salsa, and pickles from their vineyard and garden. Bryan was a humble, proud, and devoted family man. His family’s well-being and happiness was his main concern. He always had “good advice” for anyone that requested it or maybe didn’t.
A member of Sverdrup Lutheran Church of Underwood, Bryan helped on the “Once in a Lifetime” committee to build a new church, working with Vicki on organizing suppers and served as the auctioneer at the fundraising events that were held. Bryan was also a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of Underwood American Legion Post 489.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father, Ingrid and Norman Severson, his brother, Jerry Severson, and his father in-law Arnold Olson. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Severson, two sons, Jeremy (Jennifier) Severson, of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Tyler (Staci) Severson, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and seven grandchildren; Halle, Kaden, Jaxon, Kennedy, Jacob, Ashlynn, and Anna, his sister, Debra Pusari (Alan Feldhelder) of Bloomington, his brother, Jan (Sandy) Severson of Hawley, his mother-in-law, Arlene Olson and brother-in-law, Jeff Olson, both of Battle Lake, and his beloved goddaughter, godsons, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday February 27th from 4-7 p.m with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Glinde Nelson Funeral home in Fergus Falls.
A celebration of life for Bryan will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood, with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials or donations be directed to the Friends of the Prairie at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center or Otter Tail County Historical Society, both located in Fergus Falls.
Blessed be the memory of Bryan Severson.