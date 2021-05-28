A Mass of Christian burial for Burnham “Rocky” Theodore Elton, age 87, will be on Thursday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. (with a visitation at 9:30 a.m.), at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Richfield. Rocky passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 25, 2021. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, June 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the Gill Brothers Funeral Home in Bloomington. The burial, a military service with honors, will take place at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery on June 3 at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life reception will then occur at 1:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Grand Hall, (the Bloomington Event Center).
Rocky’s family and friends meant the world to him and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include Rocky’s wife, Marian; children, John (Joan) of St. Cloud, Thomas (Mollibeth), of Eagle River, Alaska; grandchildren, Melody (Justin), Mira (Jim), Ted, Andrew (Jessica), Elizabeth (Scott), Maggie and Sarah (Guy); sister, Joanne Dahlin; and nine great-grandchildren.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Kimberly.
Memorials are preferred to St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Richfield.
www.GillBrothers.com, Bloomington, MN, 952-888-7771.