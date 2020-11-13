Camilla Mary (Klinnert) Rocholl, 80, of Underwood, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Essentia in Fargo.
Camilla was born May 13, 1940, to Carl and Dorothy (Rian) Klinnert in Fergus Falls. She attended District 24 Country School and Underwood Public School, graduating in 1958.
On June 6, 1959, Camilla married Ervin Rocholl at St. James Church in Maine. Camilla was a full partner in the farm operation since their marriage in 1959. She worked alongside Ervin milking cows, baling hay, and doing field work for many years, until they sold dairy cows in 1987. She worked as a paraprofessional at the Underwood School and then as a sales clerk at the Underwood Creamery. In the 1990s she began working for Sverdrup Mutual Co., as the billing clerk. She retired from Sverdrup Mutual Insurance Co., in 2012. Her passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts, but knowing she lived life fully to the end gives us comfort.
She was a member of Quilts of Valor, St. James Circle III, the unofficial Auxiliary Ladies of the Farmers Elevator, and Sverdrup Mutual Insurance Board of Directors of whom she enjoyed annual conventions.
Camilla enjoyed quilting, Bible study, puzzling, shopping … including QVC, and trips to the casino, but most importantly, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom she was incredibly proud.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Dorothy Klinnert and a sister, Rita Tople.
Camilla is survived by her husband, Ervin of rural Underwood; children, Debra (Larry) Stoa of Hawley, Scott (Leah) of Underwood, and Tamara (Jon) Holland of West Fargo; grandchildren, Chelsey, Amy, and Logan Stoa, Hannah (Kevin) Reedstrom, Noah (Morgan) Rocholl, Katelyn (Jordan) Nelson and Ben Holland; great-grandchild, Eli Nelson; siblings, James (Carolyn) Klinnert of Hesperus, Colorado, Jerome (Henrietta) Klinnert of Underwood, Verona Thom of Underwood, and Butch (Diane) Klinnert of Breckenridge; her bonus son, Dennis (Jenny) Schmidt of Farwell, and numerous other family and friends.
A private family service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Maine.
Father LeRoy Schik will officiate.
Interment will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Maine.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent www.olsonfuneralhome.com.