Carol Johnson Button Anderson, 78, of Fergus Falls, died March 9, 2022, at Lake Region Hospital, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Carol Jean was born on January 18, 1944, in Pelican Rapids, MN, the daughter of Milton and Mary Jennie Jane Johnson. Carol had five children she raised in Detroit Lakes, MN, where se attended technical college and wore many hats from mother, homemaker, nurses aid, administrative assistant and chef to name a few.
Carol met John Anderson in 1984 and fell in love and they married October 12, 1984. Carol enjoyed life and had a love for many things. She loved Jesus, her family, all things nature including fishing, photography, yard sales and most often would enjoy bingo with family and friends. She would often say she loved going with her husband to Hunan for lunch.
She is survived by her husband, John Anderson; her children, Penny Shol, Glen Button Pamela Button and Bobby Button and their families; four stepchildren; adopted child, Vincent Quinn; several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Allan Button.
Funeral service: 11 AM, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Spring Interment: Bethel Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls
