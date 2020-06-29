Carol Anne Passis was born July 4, 1933, in Springfield, Massachusetts. After growing up in difficult family circumstances, she graduated from Commercial High School in Springfield.
She completed her college work at Barrington College in Rhode Island. She began working in the engineering department of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Hartford Connecticut, then on to the Foxboro Instrument Company in Massachusetts.
She met her husband Donald while in Foxboro and the two were married in 1955. First settling in as a couple in Branford, Connecticut, the family grew and enjoyed the communities of Wayzata, Rockford, Illinois, Belle Mead, New Jersey, Midlothian, Virginia and finally Winfield, Illionois.
After raising their three children and supporting Don’s ministry in various churches, Carol enjoyed working as a custom seamstress. Her love of fashion and creativity led her to work at Merricks-on Moore in Princeton, New Jersey, a high-end women’s boutique. Her love of antiques brought her to establish her own antique business named Fine Finds Things in the Richmond, Virginia area, where she was well known for her quality antiques and beautiful collectibles.
Carol never had the security of knowing her earthly father; nevertheless, she was remarkable in transferring to her children the security of a committed, expressive and deep love.
She did this in many ways:
She loved God, and knew him as Savior, Shepherd, Lord and Heavenly Father
She made our home a lovely expression of hospitality, warmth, beauty and love.
She made holidays great family-centered events.
She was a consummate fulfillment of the biblical wife exemplified in Proverbs 31: 17-22
“She dresses herself with strength ...
“She perceives that her merchandise is profitable ...
“She opens her hands to the poor ...
“Her clothing is fine linen etc., … ”
Carol’s love of beautiful things extended beyond her home and family.
She loved symphonies, opera and art.
She loved nature; her gardens were an oasis of beauty and stewardship of the created world.
She loved being outdoors, the seaside, sun and sand.
Hospitality was so important to her: Carol loved people. She delighted in spending time with friends over a cup of coffee. She treasured those friends throughout the years and corresponded often with them to keep in touch.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Donald K. Childs; children, Christopher, Bradford (Gail) formerly of Fergus Falls and Claudia (Doug); and grandchildren, Emma (Stephen), Anne, Kate, Liz, Sarah, Michaela, Graham and Ella.
Memorials to the organization of your choice or Alzheimer’s Association.
Hultgren Funeral Home Wheaton, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at Wheaton College Church, July Fourth.