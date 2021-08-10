Carol Jean Cordes (Mortimer), age 80, of Melrose, passed away peacefully with her three children by her side on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her home in Melrose.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date in Wisconsin.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Craig Johnathan (Dawn) Cordes, Deborah Jean (Brian) Brogard and Desiree Lynn (Sam) Thierstein; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim, Linda, LaVonne, Charlene, Melvin and Jerry.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John “Fred.”
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Cordes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.