Carol Irene Hoivik, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family under the care of hospice.
Carol was born December 20, 1928, in Fergus Falls, to Sam and Ella (Enquist) Bergerud. She attended and graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
She married Robert Dean at Aastad Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls. The couple had 5 children and tragically Bob died in May of 1961. After Bob’s death, she was faced with the challenges of being a single mother. In 1968 Carol married Duke Hoivik at Federated Church and together, as a family, they raised the 5 children. After raising her family, she was a caregiver at Lake Region Hospital and also at the Ottertail Lake Nursing Home. Upon retirement, Carol and Duke spent time traveling. After Duke passed in 2002, Carol volunteered her time to the Salvation Army as well as she continued to find joy in traveling with family and friends.
Carol was an active member of the Federated Church in Fergus Falls. She was also involved with the Shriners. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, camping and fishing with friends, motorcycling, scuba diving, board games, puzzles and birdwatching. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed bringing them all together for special occasions especially the 4th of July celebrations at Pickeral Lake for the entire family.
Carol spent her life helping, caring and giving to so many throughout her life. She will be missed and never forgotten by all.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Robert Dean and Duke Hoivik; son, Don “Doobie” Dean, and daughters-in-law, Cindy and Karen; brothers, Ken, Earl, Charles and Vernon.
Carol is survived by her children, Dan Dean of Georgetown, Jane (Larry) Runningen of Ashby, Kim Dean, of Fergus Falls and Jan Dean of Anoka; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Joseph and Gage Runningen, Gabe Dean, Katie Nix, Dan Olson, and Charles Daufelt; 14 great-grandchildren, Emma and Raeann Runningen, Allyra Robertson, Devin, Ben, Kayla, and Megan Dean, Peter, Silas, Josiah and Asher Nix, Lexie Olson, Tristin and Jayden Hegdahl; four great-great grandchildren, Aiden, Addison, Ella Hall and Xaria Runningen and one sister, Mary Lorshbough as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Federated Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Doug Dent
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent www.olsonfuneralhome.com.