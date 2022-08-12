Carol Lee Jensen, 77, of Fergus Falls, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Sanford in Fargo.
Carol Lee Wilson was born December 15, 1944, to Thomas and Elaine (Carlson) Wilson in Superior, WI. She graduated from Wayzata High School in 1963.
On June 12, 1969, Carol married Galen W. Jensen in Albert Lea, MN. Carol was a homemaker and a Title One Tutor at Cleveland Elementary from 1988 until she retired in 2007.
She was a member of Community Bible Church and currently Life Church. She also did Traveling Music Ministry.
Carol enjoyed family, travel, piano and guitar playing, song writing, and singing. She was a true worshipper in every way.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas and Elaine Wilson; sisters, Gloria Grabill, Jean Whereatt, and Marilyn Zink; nephews, David Whereatt and Scott Grabill, and three brothers-in-law.
Carol is survived by her husband, Galen Jensen of Fergus Falls; her children, Andrew (Kim) Jensen of Woodbury, Benjamin (Jodie) Jensen of Taylorsville, UT, and Kimberly (Tommie) Zito of Fort Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren, Kayla (Avery) Elles, Michael Jensen, Daniel Jensen, Christian (Veronica) Jensen, Gabriel Jensen, Luke Jensen, Victoria Jensen, Emmanuelle Jensen, Lucca Zito, Romeyn Zito, and Milana Zito, and great-grandchildren, Ava, Maya, James, Elise, and Zoe Carol Jensen.
Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls
Service: 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Life Church, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Greg Permann.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
