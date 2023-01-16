Carol Kirsch, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 after months of battling cancer.
She was born to Vincent and Donna Kirsch on August 24, 1957.
She raised two daughters, Tina and Jazmin and granddaughter, Stephanie.
She worked at North Memorial Medical Center for 30 years in different capacities.
She took many families of children into her home doing foster care. Her goal was to take larger families of children, so not to be split up. She fostered for many years.
Carol was known for her quick-witted humor and generous spirit. She loved getting together with family and friends. She lived most of her life in the Minneapolis area and moved to Fergus Falls in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Donna Kirsch and grandson, Kross Ruiz.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Tina Kirsch and Jazmin (Michael) Ruiz; grandchildren, Cordero, Rionna Cloud, Jestina and Josiah Ruiz, Ellyanna, Abigail, Evafann and Laurencia, and Stephanie Cloud; sisters, Barb Harmon and Deb (Dale) Formo; brothers, Mike (Verna) Kirsch and Robert (Crystal) Kirsch; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be sent to: 814 E Mount Faith, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Celebration of Life: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Underwood. Community Center 200 Main Street, Underwood, MN.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
